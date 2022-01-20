Just after we reported that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might have its release date, Warner Bros. confirmed it does indeed launch on the 5th of April, and there’s a new trailer to prove it.

Throughout the six-minute trailer, we’re given an overview of all that we can expect in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and, even after being delayed twice, we can’t believe how good it looks.

While LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might not have the classic look of literally everything being LEGO anymore, there’s more than enough interesting gameplay to make up for it, with the trailer showcasing unique character traits, gadgets to explore with, and the overhauled combat that’ll even let you juggle enemies.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will also get to freely explore each of the planets on offer, giving you plenty of freedom to complete quests, solve puzzles, and collect Kyber Bricks to upgrade your abilities at your leisure.

As well as featuring the full nine films of the Skywalker Saga, TT Games’ latest LEGO adventure will also feature DLC expansions for The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.