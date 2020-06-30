Samsung and Microsoft have an increasingly cosy relationship, with Samsung, for example, pre-installing a number of Microsoft Office apps on Samsung smartphones, replacing Samsung photo backup with OneDrive, and hosting the Link with Windows Your Phone app directly in the Settings drop-down shade.

Now a leak of the firmware of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has revealed another facet – on the smartphone Samsung appeared to have replaced the Samsung Email app with Outlook.

Samsung Email is gone, it's Outlook now. pic.twitter.com/ZlrsMCa2CL — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 30, 2020

XDA-Developers Max Weinbach, who has been disassembling the firmware, suggests the Samsung Email app will also soon be replaced on the handset itself.

Surface Duo aside, Microsoft has been reluctant to release its own Android hardware, but it seems their partnership with the largest Android OEM may get their software and services in front of many more users than they would have been able to achieve by themselves.