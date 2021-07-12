The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 is launching in around a month, and the leaks have really started flowing.

The latest news is pretty good for fans of foldable who have always found the devices out of their price range.

According to a post on Naver, in Korea the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost around 1,900,000 – 1,999,000 KRW ($1,655 – $1,741) , down from 2,398,000 KRW at launch, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s range is said to be 1,200,000 – 1,280,000 KRW ($1,045 – $1,110), down from 1,650,000 KRW at launch.

This opens up the prospect of a sub-$1000 Z Flip 3 soon after launch and a Z Fold 3 which costs just a bit more than an iPhone Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The render however either shows a very obvious Under Display Camera or a normal punch-hole camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device. Read our full rumour round-up of that device here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 1.9 inch external and 6.7-inch internal screens, with a new two-tone design, with 120 Hz support and a UTG display. The internal screen is the same size as the Z Flip 5G, but the external screen is significantly larger, up from 1.1 inches on the older model.

The devices are expected to be launched on the 11th of August 2021, with volume production already started.

via SamMobile