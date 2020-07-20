We posted yesterday that leaked firmware for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will fix one of the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s biggest issues – the tiny external screen.

Now a new marketing render posted by Ice Universe appears to confirm yesterday’s report.

The picture clearly shows that the external screen will now come all the way to the edges, and that the selfie camera will now be a punchole camera.

It also shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have the same camera cluster as the Note 20 (and not have laser auto-focus like the Note 20 Ultra).

In addition, the internal screen of the device clearly lacks the notch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to be essentially what the Samsung Galaxy Fold was meant to be when it launched – a refined handset featuring the current state of the art technology.

Yesterday Max Weinbach from XDA-Developers revealed the external screen will have a 25:9 aspect ratio, meaning it will fill most of the front with minimal bezel, and that both the internal and external screen will have a punch-hole camera.

The device is expected to look mostly like this.

He also revealed that you will be able to use the external screen as a viewfinder for the main camera, meaning you can take pictures without opening the handset and that you will also be able to take selfies using the main camera while using the external screen as a viewfinder.

Read more about his other discoveries here.