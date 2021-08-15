Some more detail has leaked out regarding the Google Pixel 5a, which is expected to be launched this week.

The details come from components Google is sending out to phone repair companies and offers more information about the construction and features of the affordable handset.

The back of the Pixel 5a is reportedly rubbery for better grip, rather than plastically, and the power button is ribbed for the same reason. The frame confirms the handset will have a headphone jack, while the battery confirms a best-for-a-Pixel 4680 mAh battery. This suggests battery life will be very good.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to have the following specs:

6.4-inch, 60Hz Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6GB of RAM

4680 mAh battery

The same design language as found in most Pixel phones, now with the above-mentioned changes.

We have of course already seen images of the handset, which can be seen below:

The handset is expected to launch on the 17th of August 2021, and may hit stores on the 26th of August 2021 and should go on sale in USA and Japan for around $450.

