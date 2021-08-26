There have been rumours that Apple may name their next iPhone the iPhone 12S, largely due to the bad luck connotations associated with the number 13, and of course also because the next generation of iPhones is not expected to be a major departure from the iPhone 12.

It seems those people were wrong if a sticker tab intended for iPhone packaging which leaked in China is to be believed.

Posted on iClarified, the tab does not reveal much besides the name, and looks relatively authentic.

We will of course know soon enough, if the rumoured 24th September launch date is to be believed.

According to the rumours Apple will be retaining the display sizes with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Apple will be introducing a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 models, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro models. Earlier Bloomberg revealed the key features of this upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, read about them below.

Three new camera features. Portrait video recording (Already found in Android flagship devices including Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra) Ability to record video in Apple’s own higher-quality format called ProRes A new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos



Apart from the above new camera feature, the new iPhones will get relatively modest upgrades. As expected, Apple will include a faster A15 chip with improved performance and better efficiency. Also, the iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a smaller notch and a high refresh rate display for a smoother scrolling experience.

via Pocketnow