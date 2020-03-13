Last month Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ along with Galaxy S20 series smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked Event. While the Galaxy Buds+ are not a major upgrade when compared to Galaxy Buds, it looks like Samsung did that on purpose.

According to the latest leak from Max Weinbach, Samsung might be planning to launch a new set of fully wireless earbuds with ANC. Currently, only a handful of fully wireless earbuds support ANC so Samsung will be joining an elite group with the upcoming launch. Weinbach said that he first noticed the earbuds about 8 months back and now the company is finally ready to launch them.

I found these 8 months ago. It looks like they are *finally* launching next month with ANC. These are the first Samsung fully wireless earbuds with ANC. https://t.co/tfq6nD1Em7 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 13, 2020

Not much is known about the new earbuds at this point. From the leak, it looks like the buds will be priced at $189 and will come with Bixby. There’s no word on if the users will be able to change the assistant from Bixby to Google Assistant or even Alexa. The initial leak also points towards a Korean launch in April.