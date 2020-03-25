New leak reveals the specs and pricing of Huawei P40 series

Huawei is rumoured to announce it’s flagship phones for 2020 later this week. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be replacing the current flagships from the company and will be hitting the markets soon.

Just days before the launch, German website Winfuture got their hands on the specs and the pricing of the device. Both the P40 and P40 Pro is expected to come with Kirin 990 5G SoC which will enable support for 5G. Huawei P40 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 32 MP camera front camera and 50 MP primary + 16 MP ultrawide + 8 MP telephoto on the back. The phone will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with support for expandable storage via NanoMemory. To power things up, Huawei will be including a 3,800mAh battery.

Moving onto Huawei P40 Pro, the phone will have a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2640×1200. The phone will also have a 32 MP camera on the front along with a 50 MP primary sensor called UltraVision camera on the back. Other camera sensors on the back include a 40 MP sensor primarily for videos and a 12 MP shooter to enhance zoom. The P40 Pro will also include 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of expandable storage along with a 4,200 mAh battery to power the device.

The Huawei P40 will start at 799 Euros while the P40 Pro will set you back for 999 Euros.