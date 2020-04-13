OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series tomorrow. The company will be holding a virtual event tomorrow where they will be launching the OnePlus 8 series along with new accessories for OnePlus customers.

OnePlus has been pretty open about the new devices. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared new images and earlier this week, OnePlus opened up reservations for OnePlus 8 series in China with sales starting from 17th April. Now, Evleaks has revealed that OnePlus has partnered with Google to offer membership to everyone buying the new devices. According to the leak, OnePlus will be offering 3 months of free Google One membership to all the new owners.

Gallery

OnePlus has noted in the past that the new 8 series will cost a bit higher than the older OnePlus devices. The company has been quiet about the actual price though. The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. It’ll have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8. The 8 Pro will also be the first OnePlus phone to have support for IP68 rating and wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8 GB and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options— 128, 256 and 512 GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.