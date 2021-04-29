The League of Legends legacy fan project Chronoshift has been asked to shut down and things got strange, so much so that it’s disappointed Riot.

Last Friday, a member of the Chronoshift development team went onto Reddit to share one hell of a transcript from a conversation with Riot Zed, who was sent as Riot’s legal team were “looking for a way to come to a mutually acceptable end to it [Chronoshift].”

It was a formality the Chronoshift team must have known was coming with the developer promptly saying “I’m sure your department has some sort of statement they would like to make, so I suppose we can dispense with the formalities.”

The following conversion goes from being as pleasant as you might hope for when asking for a project to be shut down, to a rather sour affair rather quickly.

“You’ve obviously put a lot of work into Chrono shift, but I assure you that the Chrono break is coming” Zed stated as things start to go downhill, with swagger just oozing from that wordplay as he talks about the developers nuking Discord channels.

Obviously, not a great time nor place for wordplay, but Zed goes on, later saying “I’m on the security team. I find people and things,” as the tone descends further towards Navy Seal copypasta before finally ending on a delightfully petty “I wish I could say it has been a pleasure.”

In a statement to Eurogamer, Riot has since said that “we’re disappointed with the tenor of the conversation and we’ll be addressing this internally.”

“We often attempt good faith reach-outs prior to issuing legal documentation. In this case, however, given the Chronoshift team’s response, we have proceeded through more formal channels.” The statement continued.

With how protective Riot games are of their IP’s it’s hardly a surprise that this fan project was asked to shut down, no matter the time spent in creating it.

After this quite frankly odd exchange, the Chronoshift team has since been sent notice by Riot’s layers which confirm Zed’s request, with Riot also having officially confirmed the shutdown request.