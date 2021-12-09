Samsung’s Galaxy Book series offers great build quality, excellent screens and innovative exclusive software, and according to SamMobile’s sources, we can expect a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops in early 2022.

According to their information, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 early next year and will feature brilliant AMOLED screens, similar to the 2021 generation.

The laptops are of course expected to feature the latest Intel or AMD processors, longer battery life and deeper integration with other Galaxy devices.

Samsung fans will not have to wait too long either, as the laptops are expected to hit the market in Q1 2022.

via SamMobile