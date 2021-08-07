Microsoft is testing a new Night Mode with Xbox Insiders in the Skip Ahead Ring.

The feature is designed to make playing games at night less disruptive to those around you. Microsoft describes the features as follows:

Settings – Night Mode

Night Mode has now been added as a new feature in Settings! Users can now dim and filter their screen, as well as dim their console & controller LED brightness. Please note that localization is still pending, so the feature is currently only available in English.

Settings that can be adjusted include different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter, the ability to dim the LED brightness on your controllers in this night mode and dim the Xbox power button light or turn it off. Your Xbox can also switch to the system dark mode and disable HDR when the night mode is enabled.

The feature is explained in detail in Microsoft’s video below:

The feature can be activated manually, at sunset or on schedule.

If no major bugs show up it should arrive for regular users in a number of weeks.

via the verge