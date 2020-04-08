Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Build 16.0.12730.20052 brings no bug fixes, performance improvements, but it comes with a useful new feature.

The new Office Build will now show your upcoming calendar meetings at the top of your Outlook inbox. These meetings will appear 30 minutes before the event starts. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook See what’s up next Outlook now shows you what meeting in your calendar is coming up. You’ll see it at the top of your inbox 30 minutes before the event starts.

The feature is currently available for Office Insiders only. Those want to use the feature will need to update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build which is Office Build 16.0.12730.20052.

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.