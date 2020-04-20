One of the most annoying things about watching a movie in bed (besides the phone falling on your face) is the need to hold the handset awkwardly to prevent touching the screen (possibly a reason why the phone ends up falling on your face in the first instance).

Netflix is about to make things a little bit easier for those who are watching Netflix in bed. The company is adding a screenlock button to the user interface.

The button appears on the Play screen and locks the seekbar and other on-screen buttons, meaning you will no longer accidentally skip ahead. It can be deactivated by simply tapping the button again.

The feature is currently rolling out via a server-side update and should reach everyone in the next few days.

via 9to5google, pocketnow.