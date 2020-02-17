Latest Microsoft To-Do beta for Android includes new improvements and several bug fixes

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft To-Do beta in Play Store. This new update brings a new improvement where all tasks due today will appear in Today section automatically. This update also comes with several bug fixes, read about them below.
- Fix suggestions fragment crash after rotation
- Sentences in notes disappearing or duplicated when switching between online and offline
- Crash leaving shared list
- Bring back the capacity to enter consecutive steps
- Suggestions entry point edge case in tablets
Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day. You can download the updated To-Do app from Google Play Store here.
