Latest Microsoft To-Do beta for Android includes new improvements and several bug fixes

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft To-Do beta in Play Store. This new update brings a new improvement where all tasks due today will appear in Today section automatically. This update also comes with several bug fixes, read about them below.

Fix suggestions fragment crash after rotation

Sentences in notes disappearing or duplicated when switching between online and offline

Crash leaving shared list

Bring back the capacity to enter consecutive steps

Suggestions entry point edge case in tablets

Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day. You can download the updated To-Do app from Google Play Store here.