Latest Microsoft To-Do beta for Android includes new improvements and several bug fixes

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft To-Do beta in Play Store. This new update brings a new improvement where all tasks due today will appear in Today section automatically. This update also comes with several bug fixes, read about them below.

  • Fix suggestions fragment crash after rotation
  • Sentences in notes disappearing or duplicated when switching between online and offline
  • Crash leaving shared list
  • Bring back the capacity to enter consecutive steps
  • Suggestions entry point edge case in tablets

Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day. You can download the updated To-Do app from Google Play Store here.

