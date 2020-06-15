Latest Microsoft Office iOS app update allows you to type with your voice

Early this year, Microsoft launched a new unified Office app for iOS devices. This new Office iOS app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one app while maintaining all the functionalities of the individual Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps. Today, Microsoft released a new update for Office app in App Store. This new update brings three new features.
- You can now type with your voice. Use the new Dictate feature in Word to type while you talk.
- In the file transfer action of the Office app, HEIC files are now supported.
- The images in the media tab can be multi-selected to do desired actions.
Download the updated Office iOS app here from App Store. The new Office app is also available for Android devices, you can download it here from Google Play Store.
