Microsoft is moving forward with its plan to give Edge users more vertical screen real estate.

Microsoft reasons that most 16:9 laptop screens are pretty wide, but also quite narrow, while web content is designed to extend downwards. They have therefore been working on removing browser elements that take up vertical screen real estate, leading to the development of vertical tabs. Microsoft has also been working on hiding the window title bar, and in the latest Edge Canary, they have started testing the feature with some Edge users.

There is now an option to hide the title bar when using vertical tabs in Settings.

You can now also right-click on the toolbar and show and hide the title bar.

The whole concept appears to be relatively well thought out, but what would make it perfect would be to auto-hide the address bar unless you mouse over it.

What do our readers think of the look? Let us know below.

Source: Leo Varela