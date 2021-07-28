Forget the Series X Fridge and the Series S suitcase, you can now buy Xbox doughnuts thanks to a collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

The limited-edition doughnut, called Nexus Level can be yous throughout the UK and Ireland from August 2nd to August 22nd at Krispy Kreme stores, cabinets, and online.

Beyond the taste of an icing dipped and powder coated doughnut to look forward to, throughout this promotion Krispy Kreme is also allowing you to win Xbox’s tiny next-gen powerhouse console, the Xbox Series S.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to receive one month of Xbox Game Pass just for purchasing a promotional dozen either in-store or online via click and collect. This extra deal is only available for new Xbox Game Pass members only, however, and it’ll also only apply to your first initial entry into the Series S draw.

Welcome to the next generation Introducing… The Nexus Level Doughnut Coming Soon ?https://t.co/UVteHkCnjT@xboxuk #KrispyKremeXbox pic.twitter.com/Xf3hRuKybw — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) July 28, 2021

Available for £2.10 if you just want to get one, or £14.45 for an entire dozen, the Nexus Level doughnuts will be popping up all over the UK and Ireland, from August 2nd, so make sure to grab a box if you want to be in with a chance of winning an Xbox Series S.