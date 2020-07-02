Kongregate has announced that the site will no longer be accepting any new Flash games along with shutting down several of the site’s social features in the coming months.

As announced in a locked post on the Kongregate forums, the company has decided that it needs to “evolve,” especially as Adobe Flash is set to be pulled permanently on December 31st, 2020.

As such, the company will no longer be accepting any new titles as of July 1st, 2020. Kongregate will also no longer be adding new badges to games, but developers will be able to update their games and players will still be able to access the site’s library of over 128,000 games – until support for Flash ends, that is.

Kongregate will also be removing some of its social features, with most of the changes set to happen “on or around” July 22nd. You can find those changes listed below.

Chat rooms not associated with a particular game, including Badge-of-the-day chat rooms, will be closing.

Many game-specific chat rooms will no longer be available, but some games (roughly 20) will continue to have chat.

Certain non-gaming forums (Off Topic, Serious Discussion, The Arts, and Forum Games) will be removed from the site.

Most other forums will be moved to a read-only state in which administrators can make announcements but players will not be able to post. This will not affect the forums for Animation Throwdown, Bit Heroes and other Kongregate-created games.

Individuals wishing to create a new account will be required to verify their email address.

For more information, you can visit the official post on the Kongregate forums by following the link here.