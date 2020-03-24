Konami has finally responded to rumours regarding the existence of a return to the Silent Hill franchise.

A North American PR representative for Konami responded to the rumours of a two-game plan for the series’ return with a simple “not true” dismissal.

“We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true,” the PR representative told Rely on Horror. “I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.

“It’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported.”

The rumour declared that the Silent Hill series would see a soft-reboot for PlayStation platforms that was allegedly in-development at Konami and Sony’s Japan Studio.

The rumour also says that the soft-reboot was in development with Hideo Kojima, the director of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. After Konami vilified the Metal Gear Solid creator over the development of the cancelled PS4 Silent Hills game, this rumoured project was supposed to “patch up the relationship between Kojima Productions and Konami.”