After a brief accidental reveal on Nintendo’s Japanese website, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been officially announced during the recent Nintendo Direct.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the titular Kirby will have his first 3D outing in which “players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities,” which sounds rather reminiscent of 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey, which if anything stole the copying from Kirby in the first place.

With a “mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization,” it looks like Kirby has gone a little post-apocalyptic in his latest outing, especially since he’s cutely waddling, and fighting around abandoned shopping malls and cities.

Regardless of the adorably gloomy setting, Kirby’s latest outing looks like a bundle of fun thanks to the upbeat soundtrack and Kirby’s copy abilities that should give the loveable pink puffball a lot of hats to wear, quite literally even as each copy comes with an adorable piece of headwear!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is due to launch on the Nintendo Switch sometime in Spring 2022.