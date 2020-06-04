Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has leaked on Xbox Store

An upcoming remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur has been leaked by Microsoft. Yes, it is actually called Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Jesus.

The critically acknowledged action RPG originally released back in 2013 to an underwhelming commercial period. The game has since found a niche audience after a smattering of fans spread their love for the title online.

THQ Nordic, the publishers behind Destroy All Humans, Darksiders and more, purchased the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur from EA back in 2018.

Re-Reckoning will bring the cult classic back with “refined” gameplay on August 11th for Xbox One, and presumably PlayStation 4 and PC as well.

This new version is confirmed to come with the original game’s downloadble content: Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more.