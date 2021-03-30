Many laptops come with Windows Hello IR cameras or fingerprint readers built-in, and for those that do not, fingerprint readers which connect to USB ports are readily available.

The desktop market is not as well served, but today Kensington, the provider of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, announced the launch of VeriMark™ Desktop Fingerprint Key (K62330WW), a secure, reliable biometric fingerprint authentication solution for Windows-based desktop computers.

The VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key features a long 3.9-foot USB cable enabling placement virtually anywhere on the desktop. It is a versatile biometric security solution that supports single-factor (passwordless), dual-factor, multi-factor, and Tap-and-Go authentication. The TAA-compliant device, which combines superior biometric performance and 360-degree readability with anti-spoofing technology, can be deployed in the enterprise to support cybersecurity measures consistent with (but not limited to) privacy laws and regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Ideal for enterprise desktop PC deployments, the new VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key supports the latest in biometric technology and compatibility with Microsoft services including Windows Hello, Windows Hello for Business, Office365, Azure, and Outlook.

Features and Benefits of the VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key

Encrypted end-to-end security – Match-in-Sensor™ fingerprint technology protects unsecured fingerprint data by storing data in the sensor and only transferring an encrypted match. Exceeds industry standards for False Rejection Rate (FRR 2%) and False Acceptance Rate (FAR 0.001%).

Expanded authentication options – With the ability to store up to 10 fingerprints, the FIDO U2F-certified and FIDO2 WebAuthn-compatible fingerprint key provides authentication support across major browsers. Tap-and-Go allows the user to simply place their finger on the key to enable a security token experience.

Windows Hello-certified – Provides seamless integration with Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business, and is compatible with additional Microsoft services, providing easy integration into current IT infrastructures.

Backed by a two-year limited warranty, the VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key costs $75. Check it out at Kensington here.

via Thurrott.com