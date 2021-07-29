Ember Lab has announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed until September 21st in order “to polish the game across all platforms.”

“The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible,” the Ember Lab Team announced in a statement on Twitter.

Previously slated to launch on August 24th 2021, this delay isn’t the first time Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed. After its first announcement at PlayStation’s PS5 reveal event it was subsequently pushed back from an originally planned 2020 holiday release, into August of 2021.

“We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena,” the Ember Lab Team continued before thanking fans for their “amazing support” of the game so far.

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’ll take on the titular role of Kena on a “story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat,” the game’s blurb explains. With the adorably fuzzy companions called the Rot having a plethora of interesting abilities for you to use, Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks to have a lot more than just good looks behind it.

While Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks undeniably amazing, things have not always been so rosy behind the scenes according to former Lead Designer Brandon Popovich, who claimed that he was “maliciously” forced from the studio prior to it being picked up by PlayStation.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now set to launch on September 21st as a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.