Kasa Smart Light Switch – Operate Electric Fittings from Anywhere

Using the HS200, you can operate your lighting, electric fans, and various fittings from everywhere. The smart control substitutes any regular light plug and attaches to your local Wi-Fi in seconds using the Kasa app, free of charge. Kasa also enables you to use your phone or tablet to control linked fittings, such as establishing plans, alarms, and countdowns. When coupled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you may operate the HS200 with your speech for easy accessibility.

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3 is now available on Amazon at the most attractive prices, making it hard to resist adding it to your cart.

Features

The unrestricted Kasa app allows the user to operate your lighting, ceiling fans, and other fixtures from wherever on your iOS or Android smart device. There is no demand to learn complicated cabling; simply read the Kasa Smart app’s step-by-step connection instructions for a supervised setup of your smart light control. Connect with any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device to operate linked fixtures with your speech. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch establishes a safe connection to your home’s Wi-Fi network. There’s no need for a hub or any additional hardware. Any Wi-Fi Router will serve. To keep your home under surveillance when someone is home when you are away, get used to the Kasa app to switch gadgets on and off at separate moments. Though in the darkness, you will be sure to locate your smart light switch, thanks to an illuminated LED indicator. Set lighting, electric fans, and other fixtures to turn on and off at specific times throughout the day with the Kasa Smart app. With only one touch, you can control everything. To manage all Kasa sensors attached to your Kasa Smart app, utilize Smart Actions.

Product specification