Just Cause: Mobile has been revealed today in an explosion-filled cinematic trailer and I’m as confused as you are about it.

The cinematic trailer doesn’t show off much of anything beyond explosions and four protagonists you’ll be controlling in the 4 player co-op missions.

Thankfully there’s a new accompanying website, that’ll play you not one, but two trailers simultaneously to ruin your ears with, which tells us a little more on what we can expect.

“Action-packed story campaign, 30 person competitive multiplayer, 4 player Co-Op missions – Just Cause®: Mobile has all of this and more!” The website’s description reads vaguely.

Mercifully there are what looks to be in-game screenshots also available on the website, which shows off the hectic twin-stick shooter gameplay.

In an era where mobile games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile exist, it’s entirely possible that Just Cause: Mobile might actually be quite good. Though for that we will have to wait and see if it can truly tarnish the Just Cause name.

Just Cause: Mobile is set to release sometime in 2021 on both iOS and Android.