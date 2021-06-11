Geoff and Jeff have come together at Summer Games Fest to announce Frontier’s latest park builder, Jurassic World Evolution 2.

While the cinematic trailer doesn’t show much beyond some nice looking pre-rendered footage, thankfully the games Steam page reveals a lot more details about the upcoming dinosaur park builder.

With this sequel, there will of course be more dinosaurs for you to rescue and bioengineer with now more than 75 prehistoric species for you to master. The long list of species will now also include flying and marine dinosaurs for the first time.

With expended construction mechanics to bring in more customisation and freedom in building, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will hopefully spice up the tried and tested gameplay from its predecessor on top of all the new content.

As is running a zoo full of dinosaurs wasn’t hard enough, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is also going to have a Chaos Theory mode where even more can go wrong! Taking moments from the franchise’s films these challenges will no doubt be quite the feat to overcome.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to launch later in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.