While Journey made its debut on Windows PC last year, it was an Epic Store exclusive. However, the exclusivity deal is almost up, meaning those who prefer Valve’s storefront can start their own adventure very soon.

Journey initially launched on PlayStation 3 in 2012 before being ported to PlayStation 4 in 2015. As mentioned above, the game finally landed on PC an entire seven years later, in 2019, with an iOS port following soon after.

Now, eight years after the game’s original launch, Journey will finally settle on Steam on June 11th, 2020. You can wishlist it by following the link here.

JOURNEY from @thatgamecompany is coming to Steam on June 11. Wishlist here // https://t.co/cqNA9Q46M9 — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 13, 2020

If the Steam port is anything like the Epic Games Store port, the game will support up to 4K resolutions and online play. It should cost $14.99/£11.49 at launch.

If you’ve never played Journey before, just know that online play isn’t required to play. Online pay simply adds in a little something to enhance your gaming experience, as the desert is an awfully lonely place at times, but you can always enjoy the game on your own if you don’t want to play it online.

You can find the minimum requirements for the game on Steam below.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350

Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350 Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750

Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750 Storage: 4GB available space