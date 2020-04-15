John H. Conway, one of the first game developers, has passed due to Coronavirus

Famous mathematician John H. Conway has passed away due to complications with Coronavirus. He was 82.

Conway, who was most recently working as a university professor at Princeton, contracted the virus at a nursing home in New Brunswick, New Jersey that he had been staying at since July 2019.

John H. Conway is renowned in the gaming world for the creation of Conway’s Game of Life in 1970. Described as a “zero player game”, players create a base cell and Conway’s game allows the player to observe its evolution. The game is designed to create the evolutionary process of a Turing Machine.

Those who search for “Conway’s Game of Life” on Google will see the search engine automatically initiate the game. For another way to play the game, click here.

Conway’s awards throughout life were plentiful. The mathematician was awarded with the prestigious London Mathematical Society’s Berwick Prize and the American Mathematical Society’s Leroy P. Steele Prize for his advancements in the field of mathematics.

“He was never someone who cared about a person’s pedigree,” said his wife, Diana Conway. “He just cared about the person.”