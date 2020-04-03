John Wick Hex is making the leap from PC to home consoles, starting with Sony’s PlayStation 4.

The cel-shaded action-strategy game from Thomas Was Alone creator Mike Bithell allows players to create skillful action sequences. You are the Baba Yaga; you will make them fear you.

Presenting an original story within John Wick’s intriguing assassin universe, John Wick Hex offers plenty of content for players to enjoy. There’s unlockable suits, new weapons to discover and unique locations to fight through.

With each weapon requiring its own ammunition and tactics to use effectively, John Wick Hex requires you to think like the titular assassin: think strategically.

The game is currently in development for Xbox One consoles.