India’s one of the most popular brands Jio is rumored to be working on a new tablet and a smart TV. The company is preparing these two new devices for lunch next year, according to popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma.

However, no details about the specifications of the new tablet and the smart TV have been revealed. We haven’t heard anything about the pricing either. But the company’s product history suggests that both the tablet and the smart TV will be budget-friendly.

After creating disruptions in the Indian Telecom market by offering dirt-cheap 4G data, Jio recently launched its first-ever smartphone powered by what the company called PragatiOS, an Android-based OS that’s built in association with Google. Although not confirmed, the company may have worked with Google to make PragatiOS work on tablets and TVs.

Rumor also has it that Jio is working on a laptop computer, though not much has been revealed about it. Hopefully, the company’s laptop will also make its debut in the Indian market next year.

Purchasing Jio’s new product could also mean that users will get some additional benefits. For example, the Mukesh Ambani-led company may offer some GB of free data and some bunch of free subscriptions. We’ll definitely know more about these freebies and the specifications of the upcoming tablet and smart TV as come closer to the launch date.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in India., have you used any of Jio’s products? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.