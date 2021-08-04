SEGA has announced that Beat, from the Dreamcast and Xbox 360 classic Jet Set Radio, is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a free unlockable character.

Despite fans clamouring for a remake or remaster of the over 21-year-old game, SEGA has decided that the only way we’re getting more rollerblading action from Jet Set Radio protagonist Beat is in the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

As a free unlockable playable character across all versions of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Beat will be bringing his own little bit style to the game, as instead of picking up the titular bananas, playing as Beat lets you pick up cans of spray paint instead.

It appears, from a past Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania trailer, that Jet Set Radio won’t be the only franchise from SEGA’s past to feature in the game, as Sonic also made a fleeting appearance at the end of the recent Meet the Gang trailer. It’s currently unclear if Sonic and any other SEGA characters, aside from Beat, will be free to unlock in the game.

Let's get scratchin'! Beat from Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a playable character, free and unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay at launch! ?#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #JetSetRadio pic.twitter.com/dRwoIwVkdk — SEGA (@SEGA) August 4, 2021

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to launch on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation5.