Formerly the Overwatch Director, Jeff Kaplan is leaving Blizzard after 19 years, with Aaron Keller taking his place.

“It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players.” Kaplan wrote in the Overwatch news post that announced his departure.

“I want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me.” He went on to say before signing off with a “gg” to the Overwatch community.

Aaron Keller, the man replacing Jeff as game director, is already an 18-year veteran at Blizzard, having worked alongside Jeff for much of that time, where he has worked on not only Overwatch but also World of Warcraft as well.

In a passionate message, Keller writes, “Jeff’s been a great leader, mentor, and friend, and he knows how much we’re going to miss him. I’ve been lucky to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years in building something that continues to inspire people all around the world, and I’m honored to carry the torch forward.”

For now, there’s no word on what Kaplan’s next plans are, but from the impact he had at Blizzard, any company would be lucky to have him within their staff.