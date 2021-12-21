JBL is one of the well-known brands in the speaker industry, and this is because its products are of great quality. What’s even better is that the company offers a wide range of pricing structures, meaning it has products for pretty much everyone. And those who don’t agree will certainly have a change of heart as Amazon is offering up to 40% off the Tune Headphones.
You can see the pricing structure(after discounts) of all the JBL headphones below.
Up to 40% off Tune Headphones
- JBL Tune 125TWS: now at $49.95, down from $99.95
- JBL Tune 510BT: now at $29.95, down from $49.95
- JBL Tune 225TWS: now at $49.95, down from $99.95
You can now buy these Tune headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.
