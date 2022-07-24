If you are looking for a mid-range waterproof Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5 could be one of the products that you should definitely check out. Besides its appealing specifications, the current discount on Amazon for the portable Bluetooth speaker is what makes it stand out from most of its competitors.

JBL Flip 5 is now 23% cheaper on Amazon! The portable Bluetooth speaker is now available at $99.95, which is $30 less than the original price, $129.95. Apart from the Black color options, there are plenty of other color options that you can choose from if you don’t like the Black variant. The 23% discount is available on all the color variants. The JBL Flip 5 has the following noteworthy features.

JBL Flip 5 specs highlights

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Pair multiple speakers with party boost

Premium JBL sound quality

Connector type: 3.5 millimeter stereo

Power source type: Battery powered

Included components: Quick start guide, Safety Sheet, Warranty Card

JBL Flip 5 is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, which means most people have got what they wanted out of the portable Bluetooth speaker. You can buy the JBL Flip 5 at a discounted price here from Amazon.