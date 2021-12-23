Serial leaker BillBil-Kun has struck again, this time by leaking the upcoming lineup for January’s Xbox Games with Gold ahead of Microsoft’s own announcement.

Prior to this latest Games with Gold leak, Dealabs user BillBil-Kun has been keeping us one step ahead on the coming month’s PlayStation Plus games, as well as the games in Epic Games latest free game promotion, where they’re giving away one game for free each day until the 30th of December.

While this leak is just a comment and thus has not been confirmed by Dealabs moderation team through a dedicated post just yet, BillBil-Kun does have an exceptional track record of accurately leaking free games to look forward to, so we’re inclined to believe them and their proof that they’ve not shared just yet.

Without any further ado, here are the games included in January’s Games with Gold lineup:

NeuroVoider – January 1st to January 31st

NeuroVoider is a twin-stick shooter RPG set in a cyber futuristic world about brains shooting around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoking remains of your victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider.

Aground – January 16th to January 31st

As one of the last human survivors, you find yourself stranded on an uninhabited island. With a few other victims of the crash, can you craft, mine, and build your way to survival?

Radiant Silvergun – January 1st to January 15th

Hailing from all the way back in 1998, Radiant Silvergun is a classic arcade shoot ’em up game that has been thoughtfully restored for Xbox by original developer Treasure. Alongside the classic genre-defining gameplay, Radiant Silvergun also has a hidden “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode that gives everyone something new.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene – January 16th to January 31st

Space Invaders, the game that defined video games for generations, is back with a new twist! The game starts off looking like the classic Space Invaders, but as you play through the game, it evolves, eventually turning into a bombastic bullet hell.