If you’re on the lookout for wireless earbuds that can go head to head against Apple’s AirPods, you should definitely consider the Jabra Elite 65t as your first choice. It not only offers great sound quality but it is also more affordable than ever before. The Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are now available only at a price of $91.87, down from $169.99.

It offers great call and voice quality, thanks to four-microphone technology that gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls. The wireless connection stability is on par with AirPods. Jabra also allows you to customize the sound on your earbuds with a customizable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ app.

The battery will last for 5 hours and you can enjoy additional 10 hours battery in the charging case. Elite 65t is also IP55 rated against water, sweat, and dust. Jabra Elite 65t works with popular voice assistants. You can use voice command to connect to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, allowing you to quickly get the information you need.

You can purchase the Jabra Elite 65t here from Amazon.