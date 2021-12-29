Jabra announces Elite 4 Active truly wireless earbuds with IP57-graded water protection

by Pradeep

 

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra today announced Elite 4 Active truly wireless earbuds. The new Jabra Elite 4 Active is durable, ergonomic and Water and sweat proof. With a wing-free design, the Elite 4 Active are comfortable and unintrusive.

Elite 4 Active also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, HearThrough technology and support for Spotify Tap playback. With four built-in microphones, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, you can enjoy great quality with these earbuds. Jabra promises up to 7 hours of continuous playback and up to 28 hours battery life with the charging case. Also, you can get up to a full hour of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.

Audio specs:

  • Active Noise-Cancellation (ANC)
  • Adjustable HearThrough
  • Noise isolating fit
  • In-ear pressure relief
  • Speaker size: 6mm / 0.236in
  • Speaker bandwidth (music mode): 20Hz – 20000Hz
  • Speaker bandwidth (speak mode): 100Hz – 8000Hz
  • Audio codecs supported: Qualcomm aptX, SBC

Source: Jabra

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments