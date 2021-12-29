Jabra announces Elite 4 Active truly wireless earbuds with IP57-graded water protection

Jabra today announced Elite 4 Active truly wireless earbuds. The new Jabra Elite 4 Active is durable, ergonomic and Water and sweat proof. With a wing-free design, the Elite 4 Active are comfortable and unintrusive.

Elite 4 Active also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, HearThrough technology and support for Spotify Tap playback. With four built-in microphones, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, you can enjoy great quality with these earbuds. Jabra promises up to 7 hours of continuous playback and up to 28 hours battery life with the charging case. Also, you can get up to a full hour of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.

Audio specs:

Active Noise-Cancellation (ANC)

Adjustable HearThrough

Noise isolating fit

In-ear pressure relief

Speaker size: 6mm / 0.236in

Speaker bandwidth (music mode): 20Hz – 20000Hz

Speaker bandwidth (speak mode): 100Hz – 8000Hz

Audio codecs supported: Qualcomm aptX, SBC

Source: Jabra