J.K Rowling isn’t “directly involved” in upcoming Hogwarts Legacy

The anticipated Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t appear to have much input from original Harry Potter author J.K Rowling.

Avalanche’s long in-development Wizarding World video game may be the game of Potterheads’ dreams, but the thought of involvement from original author J.K Rowling has caused many to distance themselves from the upcoming release.

In response, Warner Bros has revealed that Rowling isn’t “directly involved” in the game’s creation, narrative or ideologies.

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World,” reads an FAQ for the game. “This is not a new story from Rowling.”

The issues with J.K Rowling’s involvement comes from the author’s extremist transphobe views over the past few years. The author has been labelled as a TERF – a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist – for her anti-trans views that she continues to spew on social media. The author’s hateful views surrounding trans women have not been retracted.

Of course, this still doesn’t mean the author is completely detached from the game. While anonymous sources claim that the developers do not want the author to be involved with the game , Warner Bros still appears to keep the author involved at some capacity.

Hogwarts Legacy launches next year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.