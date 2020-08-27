In many cases being a professional means generating numerous documents, and if that is a case you may have been tempted to try voice dictation in the past and found it rather unsatisfying.

Well, it may be time to try it again, with the state of the art having moved on quite a lot, even from 5 years ago.

Previously you would have had to purchase expensive voice dictation software to get acceptable performance, but now with Microsoft 365 you always have the most up to date version of Microsoft’s best implementation available at your fingertips.

Check out Microsoft’s latest video extolling the technology in Microsoft Word.

To see what voice command is available, under the Help Tab, click on the question mark, to see a list of available commands.

With Microsoft 365 meaning most people the latest version of Office, now would be a great time to give the feature another try. Let us know how it goes below.