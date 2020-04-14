It’s Patch Tuesday again, and Microsoft has released a set of updates for all supported versions of Windows 10.

The updates bring the following fixes and improvements:

For Windows 10, version 1903 and 1903 Microsoft is releasing KB4549951 (OS Builds 18362.778 and 18363.778) which brings the following fixes and improvements:

Highlights

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Windows 10, version 1903 and 1909

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from installing if they are published using a Group Policy Object.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Virtualization, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine .

This release also contains updates for Microsoft HoloLens (OS Build 18362.1057) released April 14, 2020. Microsoft will release an update directly to the Windows Update Client to improve Windows Update reliability on Microsoft HoloLens that have not updated to this most recent OS Build.

Known issues in this update

Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

The update can be found in the Windows Update Catalogue here.

For Windows 10 1809, Microsoft is releasing KB4549949 taking the OS to Build 17763.1158.

Highlights

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Improvements and fixes

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from installing if they are published using a Group Policy Object.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND.” Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.