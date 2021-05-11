It’s once again Patch Tuesday, and Microsoft has released a new set of updates and fixes for all supported versions of Windows 10.

For Windows 10 1909 (the November 2019 update) this will be the last update, and users still on that version of the OS should take the opportunity to explore an update to a supported version of Windows 10 over the next few weeks.

Windows 10 2004

For Windows 10 2004, Microsoft is releasing KB5003173, which takes the OS to build 19041.985.

The update features the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

It also includes the following fixes:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

The update can be manually downloaded here.

Windows 10 20H2

For Windows 10 20H2, Microsoft is also releasing KB5003173, which takes the OS to build 19042.985.

The update features the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

It also includes the following fixes:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

The update can be manually downloaded here.

Windows 10 1909

For Windows 10 1909, Microsoft is releasing KB5003169 , which takes the OS to build 18363.1556.

The update features the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates security for Bluetooth drivers.

It also includes the following fixes:

Addresses an issue that might cause scroll bar controls to appear blank on the screen and not function. This issue affects 32-bit applications running on 64-bit Windows 10 (WOW64) that create scroll bars using a superclass of the USER32.DLL SCROLLBAR window class. This issue also affects HScrollBar and VScrollBar controls and classes derived from System.Windows.Forms.ScrollBar. A memory usage increase of up to 4 GB might occur in 64-bit applications when you create a scroll bar control.

Security updates Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Windows Silicon Platform.

The update can be manually downloaded here.

As noted earlier, this is the last update for Windows 10 1909.

To install the update you can wait for Microsoft to push it out, check for update in settings, or download it manually from the links above.

