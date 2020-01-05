It’s Official: Samsung to unveil its next gen flagship Galaxy devices on Feb 11

The rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch date has turned out to be true. Today, Samsung made it official that it will reveal its next generation flagship Galaxy devices at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event in San Francisco at 11 a.m. PST on February 11th. In the invitation, Samsung has mentioned that it will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences. As always, there will be livestreaming of the event.

According to various reports, Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Fold 2 at this event. The Galaxy S20 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 processor depending on where you live. The Galaxy S20+, which is basically S11+, is also rumored to be one of the best camera smartphones that Samsung has produced. The smartphone will be capable of recording super-high-resolution videos and will be able to capture great shots.

The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, will look different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold. The Fold 2 will resemble the Motorola’s recent foldable smartphone, Motorola RAZR — it folds vertically. The pricing is also expected to be much lower than the original Fold. Rumor has it that it will be under $1000 price point.

Source: Samsung