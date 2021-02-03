A number of Apple users are having issues using Apple’s cloud services at the minute, as Apple confirms that they are having network issues.

Affected services include Photos, iCloud Drive, iCloud Mail, Notes, Contacts, Find My, and iCloud Backups.

The problems have been occurring since around 1 PM ET, so for several hours at the time of writing, and Apple reports “users may be unable to use this service.”

Thankfully only a limited number of users appear to be affected at present. You can keep an eye on the status of the service at Apple’s dashboard here.

