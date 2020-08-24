Popular video calling app, Zoom is down for users around the globe. The company has confirmed the outage in a statement but is still working on a fix.

We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.

According to Downdetector, the outage seems to be affecting users in the USA with some reporting issues in the UK as well.

This outage could be a result of a sudden increase in Zoom’s usage as schools in the USA have opened today for a new semester. Are you facing an outage? Do let us know in the comments section.