Update:

WhatsApp appears to be in the process of restoring the media services back to normal. A number of users are now reporting that they’re facing no issues while sending media through WhatsApp. Unfortunately, the issue is not fixed for everyone, yet. So, if you’re one of those we’re still facing issues, you should wait a few more minutes or maybe hours.

WhatsApp is restoring the service.

The server issue should be fixed now. https://t.co/hWPrd3FKFp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 19, 2020

Original story:

If you’re facing issues while sending media files through WhatsApp, then you’re not alone. Users from several parts of the world are now complaining that they are unable to send images, videos, and GIFs, audio and Stickers through the instant chat messenger. According to Downdetector, WhatsApp is facing this issue since 10:51 a.m. GMT.

“cant send any media,” a WhatsApp user wrote on Downdetector.

“Can’t send or receive media nw London,” another user wrote on Downdetector.

WhatsApp status is not working properly either. Users are also reporting that they facing issues while uploading images in the WhatsApp status. What’s even worse is that the Facebook-owned company hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the issue, yet.

Thanks Ilie Danut for the tip, cheers!