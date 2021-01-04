It’s not just you – Slack is down

Slack is down for many users worldwide. It is a major outage; the issues began around 7am and every Slack service has been affected. Even after three hours, the services are not yet restored. So far, Slack has provided the following updates regarding the issue.
Some customers may be able to connect, but may also experience degraded performance. We’re continuing to work to resolve the issue.
Jan 4, 11:30 PM GMT+5:30
While the issue is largely still ongoing, we believe some customers may see improvement in connecting to Slack after a refresh (CTRL/CMD + R).
Jan 4, 10:59 PM GMT+5:30
There are no changes to report as of yet. We’re still all hands on deck and continuing to dig in on our side. We’ll continue to share updates every 30 minutes until the incident has been downgraded.
Jan 4, 10:22 PM GMT+5:30
We’re continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service. All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We’ll be back in a half hour to keep you posted.
Jan 4, 9:50 PM GMT+5:30
We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack. There’s no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us.
Jan 4, 9:14 PM GMT+5:30
Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.
Jan 4, 8:44 PM GMT+5:30
Source: Slack