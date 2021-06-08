It’s the second Tuesday in June, which means Microsoft has a slew of fixes and improvements for all supported versions of Windows 10.

For consumers that is Windows 10 2004, 20H2, and 21H1, and for the first time all three versions of the operating system are on the same code base, meaning Microsoft is releasing the same cumulative update for all versions.

That Cumulative Update is KB5003637 which elevates Windows 10 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 to builds 19041.1052, 19042.1052, and 19043.1052, respectively.

The highlights of KB5003637 are:

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

It brings the following list of fixes:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows HTML Platform, and Windows Storage and Filesystems.

We heard earlier the update fixes 7 zero-day exploits and 50 flaws in total, 45 of which are at least Important.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or you can download it manually here.

