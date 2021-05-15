In a move one-upping not just the traditional 70/30 revenue split, but also going above and beyond Epic Games’ 12/88 split, today, Itch.io is giving 100% of sales to developers.

Today has marked the first-ever itch.io Creator Day, as they announced in a blog post. This event is all about promoting creators, not the platform, so “developers, musicians, and artists will receive 100% of sales” for today, albeit after sales taxes and payment processing fees.

This event isn’t just a chance for you to give a little bit more to developers, as there’s also a sale going on for you to enjoy, with some great games discounted such as the exceptional A Short Hike.

With platforms across the industry often taking a sizable 30% cut, this creator day is an absolute win for developers. Itch.io are also hoping this won’t be the only one, saying in the blog post that “we hope to make this a regular event to give developers an excuse to share and promote their works.”

Within the industry, Itch.io is already very generous, taking a 10% cut at default, but their “open revenue sharing” lets developers decide just how much they want to give, being able to take as much or as little percentage profit as they want.

#CreatorDay has begun! For the next 24 we've set everyone's revenue share to 100%! Go support your favorite independent creators on @itchio, buy some games, assets, comics, books, music, unmentionables, etc. ?https://t.co/GHySSNAeoH Post your recommendations in the replies — itch.io (@itchio) May 14, 2021

Running from Midnight to 11:59pm PT on May 14th, the Creator Day event is almost over, but there’s still a little bit of time to grab a few developer supporting deals right at this moment so go go go!