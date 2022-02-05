It Takes Two Devs Join Forces with dj2 to Make Animated Movie Adaptation

The brains behind hit action-adventure It Takes Two are working with dj2 Entertainment, the company behind Sonic the Hedgehog, to bring the game to the cinemas.

This action-adventure game was a fairly popular platformer from 2002, and now the folks behind It Takes Two are looking to expand with a major motion picture.

What would you do if your partner was turned into a doll and then forced to work together?

This is the question that starts It Takes Two, an interesting story about May and Cody who are going through their divorce process. The two become dolls created by their daughter, Rose; however, they must battle against foes like vacuum cleaners, toolboxes, sock drawers, and the like before turning back into humans again with the help of a therapy book that wants nothing more than patching up relationships between parents.

From what’s been reported, it seems likely that the adaptation would go the route of Sonic the Hedgehog and be produced mainly by animation technology. It will be interesting to see with the announcement of a movie being made from this niche title what kind of audience they’ll manage to pull in. dj2 Entertainment is the production company behind some big titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog, so bringing something like It Takes Two to life would be a big deal for them.

It’s worth noting that the film is in the early stages of development, so there isn’t a lot to go on with this one. But, what’s been reported so far is certainly exciting. In an industry where many games have been adapted into movies that were box office flops, it’s good to see that the writers from dj2 Entertainment are confident enough in It Takes Two as source material for a film adaptation.

The goal here is to show people that It Takes Two gets the Hollywood treatment it deserves with dj2 combining forces with the game devs to make this project become a success.